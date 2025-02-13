Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images

The excitement began minutes after the inauguration, when Elon Musk’s team, tasked by Trump to figure out what is going on with this empire of lies, unfurled a plan that had long been in the works but never announced. The team installed sofa beds on the fifth floor of the Office of Personnel Management and tossed out the chief of staff. The plan was to work 24/7 to get the job done, never leaving the offices. Yes, in the parlance of “The Godfather,” the team members literally “went to the mattresses.”

