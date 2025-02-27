It is the fault of an entity like the Clinton Foundation which stole hundreds of millions of dollars of foreign aid earmarked for Haiti, and now their daughter Chelsea, who has contributed nothing to society, lives in a $10 million house after having a $3 million wedding. It’s the fault of the head of FEMA who diverted tens of millions of dollars of disaster aid for hurricane victims to illegal immigrants so they could live in luxury hotels in New York City. The American taxpayers have been used and abused by corrupt politicians, corrupt special interest groups, and foreign countries for way too long. That is the reason why Trump and Musk are making drastic cuts. The United States government and almost every politician have proven themselves to be poor stewards of the American taxpayers’ money.

$36 trillion of debt is generational theft. We go on and on and on in this country about the horrors of slavery, but for our current generation of politicians have run up a debt which is so extreme, that generations of people to come who are not even born yet will be paying back that debt. That is de facto slavery. They will be working for free to pay back our debt that we, not them, benefitted from.

