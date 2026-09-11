On September 11th, 2001, America was attacked in broad daylight. For a moment, this country stood as one. Flags on every porch. Strangers holding each other. First responders running into the fire.Then the pendulum swung. From that raw patriotism to the culture where people openly sneer at the country, that rose from the rubble.

We will never sanitize this. We will never forget the last phone calls, the jumpers, the Collapse, or the names. America rose from the ashes. It still stands. Unbowed. Unapologetic.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET.

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