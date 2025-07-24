The purpose of these trials and punishments is to destroy the unity and movement that manifested itself during the Freedom Convoy. Punishment should be severe enough to be a deterrent, and powerfully symbolic enough to get the message across.

As mentioned in last night’s article, communist operate symbolically. Big Red is a major symbol of the counter-revolution and the public demand for the restoration of our actual constitutional rights. The request for unprecedented sentences for ‘Mischief’ and for the taking of a truck is clearly because the state wants to destroy a symbol of individual resistance to the revolution. MANY people see Big Red as such a symbol.

Read more >