A couple of additional thoughts on the sentencing of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, the hearings for which are taking place today and tomorrow
The purpose of these trials and punishments is to destroy the unity and movement that manifested itself during the Freedom Convoy. Punishment should be severe enough to be a deterrent, and powerfully symbolic enough to get the message across.
As mentioned in last night’s article, communist operate symbolically. Big Red is a major symbol of the counter-revolution and the public demand for the restoration of our actual constitutional rights. The request for unprecedented sentences for ‘Mischief’ and for the taking of a truck is clearly because the state wants to destroy a symbol of individual resistance to the revolution. MANY people see Big Red as such a symbol.