THE POLICE couldn’t let Tommy have even one day without pursuing their vendetta against him. But today, the police have leaked to the regime media that they intend to lay new charges against Tommy: ‘harassment causing fear of violence’. This really is the perfect ‘controlled experiment’. Tommy and the paparazzi did identical things to each other – in fact, the paparazzi were far worse. But only Tommy faces charges, not the men who hunted him and his family on vacation. Unfortunately, it has become clear to me that Tommy Robinson will never find peace in the UK, that he is being treated as an ‘enemy of the state’.

They’re coming for Tommy Robinson today; Lucy Connolly next; then Nigel Farage. And then you.

