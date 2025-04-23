Renaud Camus is correct about Europe’s self-destruction. Along with Robert Spencer, Pamela Geller, and others, he’s been refused entry into Britain not because he’s a threat to “the public good” but because he’s a courageous messenger who has told the hard truth about the real threat to “the public good.” And the British government, as has been clear for a long time now, isn’t remotely interested in preserving “the public good”: it’s interested in keeping the natives from rocking the boat. Its immigration policies have steadily eroded “the public good,” setting that once great nation on a nightmarish path to ignominious subjugation, and at some point, it appears, both of its major parties decided that managing gradual conquest was better than the social disorder that would surely result from a serious attempt to reverse course.

Renaud Camus, the 78-year-old French philosopher, author, and intellectual, was banned from entering the UK.

Image: © Oleg Cetinic, AP