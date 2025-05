One of the great Americans of our age, David Horowitz, died on Tuesday at the age of 86. If free people prevail in this great struggle in which we are now engaged, and if an honest history of our turbulent age is someday written, David Horowitz will stand as one of those who shone forth most brightly when the darkness seemed all-pervasive and invincible.

The world will not soon see a man like David Horowitz again.

