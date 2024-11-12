A laugh a minute – weirdos foaming at the mouth over Trump
ONE OF life’s greatest pleasures over the last few miserable cold days has been the reaction of the far left lunatic fringe in the US – and this country – of pinko paroxysms and dummy-spitting directed towards those ‘evil’ enough to vote for Donald J Trump. This entertainment comes as a blessed relief after our own devastating result of July 4, after which I do not recall seeing videos of right-wingers foaming at the mouth or falling to the floor in a fit of pique.