ONE OF life’s greatest pleasures over the last few miserable cold days has been the reaction of the far left lunatic fringe in the US – and this country – of pinko paroxysms and dummy-spitting directed towards those ‘evil’ enough to vote for Donald J Trump. This entertainment comes as a blessed relief after our own devastating result of July 4, after which I do not recall seeing videos of right-wingers foaming at the mouth or falling to the floor in a fit of pique.

