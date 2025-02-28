First, what is an Anti-Semite? Is it the same as disapproving of some of the actions of the Israeli government? No. I condemn of some policies of this nation (it is far too socialist; it is overly concerned with the welfare of enemy civilians; too willing to shed IDF blood to protect them; it does not defend itself against its enemies forcefully enough) and I’m certainly no Anti-Semite.

No, an Anti-Semite is a person who believes that Hitler made a good start, but did not go far enough; that of all present nations, Israel alone, does not deserve to continue in existence; that Jews are vermin, and should be treated as such. No Jewish state should be allowed to continue in operation.

