On this Remembrance Day, we honour our fallen heroes for their service, their commitment, their courage. And their extraordinary sacrifices. They fought tyranny and oppression, stopped dictators and despots, eased suffering and despair. And left us an enduring and cherished gift:

As we remember all who gave their lives in the noble pursuit of liberty, the eternal light of our nations’ gratitude shines on.

We also remember the millions of horses, donkeys, mules, dogs and carrier pigeons who suffered and died during both World War I and World War II, serving as transport, messengers, guards, and companions.

WITH A NATION’S GRATITUDE