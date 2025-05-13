This year’s Pulitzer Prize for Commentary has gone to Mosab Abu Toha, a writer from Gaza who lives in the US. who called Israeli hostages ‘killers’ and denounced the BBC as ‘filthy people’ for daring to suggest the Bibas kids were murdered by Hamas.

You know what’s filthy? Getting angrier about the coverage of the kidnap and killing of Jewish infants than about that atrocity itself. Imagine how far into the cesspit of Israelophobia you’d need to have sunk to shout ‘filthy’ not about the fascist bastards who held Jewish children captive, but about the BBC for reporting on the possibility that the children were killed by hand. It is a testament to the moral rot of the Anglo-American literary elite that people like this win prizes now. This is a new low for the Pulitzer. And that’s saying something.

