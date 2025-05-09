Their disappointment will be swift. In fact, it’s here already. Because, lo, Leo is Catholic. He’s anti-abortion, he says gay sex is a sin, he thinks you shouldn’t chop off your balls. ‘The promotion of gender ideology is confusing, because it seeks to create genders that don’t exist’, he once said. The gushing gave way to whispers that he’s a ‘transphobe’. His ‘unearthed comments’ have caused ‘alarm’ .Alarm at what? That a man with Catholic beliefs is the new leader of the Catholic Church? They really thought the pope would be a Pride-friendly supporter of genital mutilation dressed up as gender reassignment? The mind boggles at such levels of self-regard.

Read more >