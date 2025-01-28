There is, in those two reports, solid evidence, from many different sources, of the ethnic cleansing and genocide in Sudan, committed by Arabs who shout over the corpses of black Africans “Victory to the Arabs,” call the blacks “slaves,” and kill them at will. They torture some of them, like the five Suleiman brothers, just for the fun of it, before murdering them. They rape the women, and girls as young as eight years old. One man described how, after raping his wife, they taunted her: “Now we are your husband, your people have all have been killed. You can be the servants of our wives and clean our houses.” They say to the blacks that “your land will become the land of the Arabs.”

