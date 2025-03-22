Reading this report is a distressing task, but it’s one everyone would benefit from. It is our human duty to know and tell the truth about 7 October. The words of German novelist Herta Müller rang in my ears as I read. She described 7 October as a ‘total derailment from civilisation’. ‘There is an archaic horror in this bloodlust that I no longer thought possible in this day and age’, she wrote. The report brings crashing down the snivelling and unforgivable moral equivalence many Western observers make between Hamas’s violence and Israel’s response. The war in Gaza is awful but it is war. What happened on 7 October was something else entirely. It was the intimate, barbarous torture of Jews, carried out with pride and glee. It was fascism.

