Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to legendary Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson, as a legion of stars hailed the singer and songwriter's legacy following his death at the age of 82. Wilson "had that mysterious sense of musical genius that made his songs so achingly special", the Beatles musician said in a statement on Instagram.

"I loved him, and was privileged to be around his bright shining light for a little while," wrote Sir Paul, who had a friendly rivalry with Wilson in the 1960s. Sir Elton John, Bob Dylan and former Beach Boys bandmate Mike Love all also described Wilson as a genius.

Read more >

Good Vibrations the Lost Studio Footage

Listen here >