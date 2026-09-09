In 2021 a family doctor in a village of 250 people began blood-testing patients after their COVID shots. Five of the first eight results pointed to clotting. He went public, lost his hospital privileges, and eight days after a viral interview the town itself burned. Five years later he is in Ottawa telling lawmakers the same story.

The Lytton fire of June 30, 2021 destroyed 90 percent of the village, killed two people, and leveled roughly 150 homes and businesses within the first hour. Hoffe was in his office seeing patients when it hit. The medical center where he rented space, the one that had fired him two months earlier for talking about natural immunity, was gone. His D-dimer research was gone. The town was gone.

“I just could not keep silent,” he said. That sentence, more than any credential or citation, is the measure of the man.

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Image: CBC