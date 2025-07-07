I think we need to face the fact that the Globalist push to flood the West with millions of men from brutally misogynist societies, and to let them do their worst, with sexual and with other kinds of violence, to women and girls, with near-impunity, is part of a war on women and girls that is deliberate; and that this form of assault is of a piece with promoting abusive neologisms such “birthing people”, abusive situations such as public spectacles of men beating women in boxing rings, the erasure of women’s safe spaces such as restrooms and changing rooms, and in general the erasure of women and girls as a respected, let alone understood, let alone in some ways even protected, category of human beings.

Read more >

Image by Getty