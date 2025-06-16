Israel is now accused of ‘escalating’ tensions. Why is it escalation when the Jewish State takes out a general of the Iranian regime but not when that general’s allies kidnap a mother and her two babies for the ‘crime’ of being Jews in the Holy Land? Those who wring their hands harder over the death of General Mohammad Bagheri than they did over the deaths of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas have forfeited the right to be considered morally decent human beings. They’ve taken a side, even if they refuse to acknowledge it: the side of Islamo-fascism against the Jewish nation.

War is awful, and sometimes necessary. Israel’s confrontation with the Islamic republic is being cynically coat-tailed by American war hawks who’ve long dreamt of vengeance for the humiliations the US suffered during the Iranian Revolution. And it is being cynically damned as criminal by leftists who seem to believe that every act of Jewish self-defence is by definition a war crime. The rest of us have a moral duty to rise above all this self-serving noise and answer the following question: are we on the side of a regime that sponsors the mass murder of Jews, the exportation of Islamist terror and the savage repression of women and homosexuals, or are we on the side of Israel? I know my answer.

