Wherever tyranny grows, those with rebellious spirit fight back. Moses freed his people. Spartacus led an army of former slaves. Abolitionists built an Underground Railroad. Freedom-minded Europeans toppled the Berlin Wall and Iron Curtain. Liberty always finds a way.

It is also true that whenever tyranny takes hold and the world goes dark, liberty’s light shines unusually bright. When you light a candle in broad daylight, few notice. When you light a candle under the darkest sky, everybody notices. This is a lesson we are meant to remember. Even in the worst of times, never give up. It is in the direst moments when our actions have the greatest effect. If you are the only one holding the light in a community surrounded by darkness, steel your resolve, for you are now a leader.

When President Trump won re-election on November 5, his victory had the greater effect of shattering the illusion of globalist invincibility. For the first time in quite a while, we could see how many of us were actually holding up liberty’s light, and the light from all our flames was actually quite bright. President Trump’s victory was freedom’s triumph.

Read more >