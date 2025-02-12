When Obama was elected, race relations inside the United States had never been better. After eight years of an Obama-Holder strategy to make every policy dispute a racial dispute, race relations had severely deteriorated. Setting aside the tangible social harm that Obama and Holder inflicted upon Americans, it is not difficult to understand why they chose division over unity. Had President Obama framed his election victory as vivid proof that Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream was reality — proof, in other words, that the content of an American’s character matters much more than the color of that American’s skin — a generational struggle against racial prejudice would have been largely resolved. Had Obama declared victory over racism, he would have become a transformational figure in American history.

MAGA rejects the pessimistic worldview of perpetual victims. And a united America is Democrats’ undoing.

