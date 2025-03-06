The Post obtained a snapshot of alleged ISIS-K bigwig Mohammad Sharifullah, escorted by two FBI agents, as his extradition flight touched down at Dulles Airport in northern Virginia early Wednesday. President Trump announced Sharifullah’s capture and extradition to the US Tuesday night during his address to a joint session of Congress.

This is the terrorist accused of the bombing that killed 13 US service members and 168 Afghans trying to flee the Taliban in August 2021.

Read more >