Abdul El-Sayed, despite his denials, came out of a Muslim Brotherhood family, played a leading role in a Muslim Brotherhood organization, married into another Muslim Brotherhood family, and both families had been involved in the networks of Islamic charities that came under close scrutiny in the years after September 11. Abdul El-Sayed’s mother and uncle worked for an Islamic charity accused of funding Osama bin Laden, Al Qaeda and Hamas, while his father and father-in-law sat on the board of another Islamic charity that had been accused of funding Hamas and ISIS.

Running for office or funding Al Qaeda are just two jihads with the same ultimate purpose: the corruption, subversion and destruction of the United States and of all non-Muslim nations.

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