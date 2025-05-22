Free speech is about others airing their nonsense precisely so that we can challenge them. This is the only way we can truly fight for what is right and true. Free speech is for Lucy Connolly, Kneecap, hate marchers, very Brexity things, woke identitarians, fash identitarians, street preachers, drill rappers, Islamists, ‘Islamophobes’. Don’t be a hypocrite. Never catch yourself saying, ‘I believe in free speech, but…’. Oppose all censorship, or expect more of it. That’s the lesson that Britain is stubbornly refusing to learn..

