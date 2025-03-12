Yesterday the liberal party of Canada elected a new leader, Mark Carney. Some call this Trudeau 2.0. I call it an unmitigated disaster.



Let’s step back.



Over a month ago, Trudeau stepped down as the leader of the country. He did it not because Trump called him out, but because his popularity tanked to just around the 30% mark months before and he knew he couldn’t win another election. Secondly, his minority government coalition with the National Democrat party (essentially our resident Marxists) was faltering. The leader of NDP, Jagmeet Singh, the man Trudeau was in bed with for the last four years, asked for the latter to resign. Thirdly, Trudeau was originally embarrassed when his finance minister and number 1 side-kick, Crystia Freeland, resigned.



All this…pre-51st state and tariffs talk by President Trump.



At that point in time, conservative party of Canada was surging in the polls, even amongst the-forever-liberal base of Quebec and Ontario. Keep in mind, these two largest-population provinces and consumers of income redistribution (via Alberta) elect Canada’s prime minister each and every time; the wondrous byproduct of lack of electoral college in federal elections. These 2 provinces are married to the French Canadian culture and prefer a risible leftist liberal to a common sense conservative 99 times out of 100, on any given day.



Pre-51st State talk and tariffs…



Pierre Poilievre, a conservative leader of French Canadian ancestry, but a native of conservative resource-rich, Alberta, was 27 points ahead of the Liberal party of Canada; an astonishing lead by all measures.



Pierre is a Calgarian with unapologetic affinity and support for Israel, love of the oil and gas industry that feeds the country, a free-market advocate with absolutely zero time for psychotic woke numb nuts.



Almost overnight, the country rallied around the Canadian flag and the hockey face-off as a backlash to the notion of the 51st state. Liberals and conservatives alike, now had a unifying idea that brought them together. The first in decades!



Overnight, the massive conservative lead began to dwindle. With this free gift from the heavens, the libs immediately crafted a narrative of the Conservative Party being a wholesale subsidiary of Trump. That’s all those Trudeau-rejecting liberals in Ontario and Quebec needed to change their confused fickle minds. They were right back where they started… in their liberal-forever slough.



The polls today indicate a 29 point reversal of fortunes in favour of the Liberal party; they’re now 2 points ahead of the conservative party. This is the same party, that brought Canada to its knees. The same party that Trudeau heads up until March 24th with his full pension intact, before he hands it over to a man arguably worse than him. A man who worked tirelessly to put Alberta‘s oil and gas industry out of business. Carney, a non-politician, a globalist elite, one of the architects of the net zero banking alliance, is the ex-governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England. He was chosen as the leader of the liberal party for one reason and one reason only: to deal with Trump.



Here we are. Yes, it’s really shitty.



A federal election will be called within a very short time. At best, the conservative party and the liberal party will be at a statistical tie and chances are, neither will be able to form a majority government. If the liberals come out on top, they will once again build a coalition with try Israel-hating Marxists, the NDP.



Did Donald Trump do Canada a favor? No… but it’s hard to criticize him here. The entire premise behind the 51st state is the safeguarding of the North American continent from Putin. And if Alberta votes to separate from Canada and join the US, I will be the first one on board for about 15 different reasons.



The tariffs will produce a much better drug fight and migrant situation for both countries, they already have. And when all the dust settles, the US will have renegotiated a much better trade deal with Canada, on much better terms. Which is the entire goal here. The tariffs between the two countries will balance out to everyone’s satisfaction.



In the meantime, Canada‘s biggest export to US is oil and gas. It amounts to 77% of all experts down south. The tariffs levied are 10%. So, before anyone loses their breakfast, understand that only 22% of Canada’s export goods are being tariffed at 25% by the U.S.



As far as the Canadian oil and gas consumption by the US, the 10% tariff is not even a glitch on the Alberta balance sheet. Canadian oil is discounted heavily and the horrendous exchange rate makes it incredibly attractive for the US. No one in the oil and gas industry has blinked an eye over this incoming tariff. Every single drop of Canadian-produced oil is consumed by US markets. Nothing is about to change there.



What is not so kosher, or even remotely acceptable, is the possibility of another liberal government. That is sure to destroy Canada entirely. It will bring the country-feeding Alberta to its knees. The regulations the liberal party imposes on our province are punitive beyond description. Carney is expected to impose more regulation on the industry.



Trudeau has created a country where the richest province, Alberta, has a lower per capita income than the poorest state of the US. (When you do your own fact-checking, don’t forget the current exchange rate!). Is it any wonder that the most successful Canadians, as soon as they’re able to inject $1 million into the US economy (as currently required) move to the US? Is it any wonder that 64,000 Canadians get medical procedures done in the US annually? Is it any wonder that 12% of GDP of Arizona belongs to snow-birding Canadians? And that’s before we mention Florida, marginal and corporate tax rates, and the weather.



Say a little prayer for Canada next time you’re at church or synagogue. If this country falls into the hands of another liberal government, which is quite likely as things stand today, we will never crawl out of this nightmare.

Written by Valerie Sobel

March 10, 2025