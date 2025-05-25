The information came from United Nations emergency relief coordinator Tom Fletcher, who issued a dire warning on the BBC’s “Radio 4 Today” program. “There are 14,000 babies that will die in the next 48 hours unless we can reach them,” he said, later adding, “I want to save as many of these 14,000 babies as we can in the next 48 hours.”

The interviewer asked Fletcher how he’d arrived at that number, to which he responded, “We still have lots of people on the ground. And so they’re at the medical centers, they’re at the schools. We had another school bombed yesterday, trying to assess needs, and this is why our mechanism for getting aid in, it’s imperfect.” The Israeli government refuted the lies.

Read more >