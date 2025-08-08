Share this postACT! For CanadaACT! For Canada Newsletter - August 8, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreACT! For Canada Newsletter - August 8, 2025AFCAug 08, 2025Share this postACT! For CanadaACT! For Canada Newsletter - August 8, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare“An evil leader will burn his whole nation to the ground to rule over the ashes.”~ Sun Tzu ~Afc Newsletter August 81.11MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadShare this postACT! For CanadaACT! For Canada Newsletter - August 8, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare