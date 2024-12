“What is hateful is not rebellion but the despotism which induces the rebellion; what is hateful are not the rebels but the men, who, having the enjoyment of power, do not discharge the duties of power; they are the men who, having the power to redress wrongs, refuse to listen to the petitioners that are sent to them; they are the men who, when they are asked for a loaf, give a stone.”

~ Sir Wilfrid Laurier ~

