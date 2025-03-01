Share this postACT! For CanadaACT! For Canada Newsletter - February 28, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreACT! For Canada Newsletter - February 28, 2025AFC ValerieMar 01, 20251Share this postACT! For CanadaACT! For Canada Newsletter - February 28, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share“Being in a minority, even a minority of one, did not make you mad. There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad.”~ George Orwell ~Afc Newsletter February 28, 2025668KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload1Share this postACT! For CanadaACT! For Canada Newsletter - February 28, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Up is down and down is up. Good is bad and bad is good. I miss the ‘80’s when we were happy and free.