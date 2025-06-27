ACT! For Canada

Vinnieboombots
8h

“It is usually futile to try to talk facts and analysis to people who are enjoying a sense of moral superiority in their ignorance.”

~ Thomas Sowell ~

The normalization of antisemitism and social acceptance of vilifying those who speak the truth or against the current narrative du jour. Or the homeless and garbage and crime everywhere. Or the turbo cancer skyrocketing by forced coercion and mandated poison shots.

But don’t worry if you lose your job for thinking for yourself and not following the violent leftist Hamas mob, there’s always MAId. While everyone is stuck in bottleneck traffic, there’s always all the empty bike lanes. The do gooders never fail to amaze me.

