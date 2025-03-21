Share this postACT! For CanadaACT! For Canada Newsletter - March 21, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreACT! For Canada Newsletter - March 21, 2025AFCMar 21, 20251Share this postACT! For CanadaACT! For Canada Newsletter - March 21, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare“Freedom is the true possession of those alone who have the courage to defend it.”~ Pericles ~Afc Newsletter March 21, 2025590KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload1Share this postACT! For CanadaACT! For Canada Newsletter - March 21, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare