Join Action4Canada founder Tanya Gaw on this week’s Empower Hour as she welcomes Oklahoma State Senator Shane Jett, an outspoken ally standing with Canadians in defence of our Christian heritage, sovereignty, and freedom.

Senator Jett offers a timely reminder that Canada has friends in America who care about our country and are willing to speak out. His letter to Canadian parliamentarians challenged Bill C-9 and government interference in the teaching of Scripture. That letter led to a productive meeting with Tanya and collaboration on a second letter directly addressing Prime Minister Carney.

Join us as we discuss what Senator Jett witnessed during his recent visit, why he is standing with Canadians, and why defending our Christian foundations and rebuilding trust with our American neighbours matter to the future of both nations.

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