Tanya is making an appeal for financial support in response to a legal action that has been commenced against Action4Canada by Tyson Cook, aka drag queen Freida Whales.

Our petition demanded that the City of Kelowna STOP using taxpayers’ money to fund Drag Queen Story Hours, and that the School District reassess Mr Cook’s suitability as an EA. Despite almost 19,000 people signing the petition, the Kelowna School Superintendent, Kevin Kardaal, did nothing and gave Mr Cook a free pass.

Now, two years later, Mr Cook has decided to file a vexatious and frivolous Notice of Civil Claim accusing Action4Canada of publishing “statements online that are harassing, disparaging, and defamatory“…and that “these publications contain obviously false content”. However, all of the content was created by Mr Cook, not A4C. We merely reported on and posted what he had already made public, as is our duty to do so.

