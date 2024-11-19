After the Brampton Hindu Sabha Temple priest spoke out against Khalistani violence, Canadian police arrested one man and two others involved in protests against the attack. The arrested individual, Ranendra Prasad, was detained by Peel Regional Police and later released on bail. Meanwhile, the priest, who was initially suspended, has been reinstated following public outcry. The Hindu Foundation in Canada criticized the Brampton Mayor for his silence on the Khalistani mob’s attack and for allegedly campaigning against Hindu protesters

