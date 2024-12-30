After police and politicians have utterly failed to provide a safe Subway system in New York City, private citizens are stepping in to fill the gap.The Guardian Angels are resuming their patrols of the Big Apple’s subways as if it were crime-riddled Gotham in 1979, after the horrifying arson murder of a sleeping straphanger on a train last week, founder Curtis Sliwa said Sunday. Sliwa said he hopes the group’s presence on the train will encourage people to not be bystanders although many “good Samaritans” fear ending up like Daniel Penny.

