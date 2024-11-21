The Great Reset was defined by the World Economic Forum’s chairman Klaus Schwab in his book by the same name. His envisioned Great Reset involves the rebooting of the world economy as enabled by the Covid-19 “epidemic” in the form of “sustainable development” that destroys sovereignty, borders, citizenship, wealth, private property, and national economies, to the benefit of a few billionaires who control the globe.

U.N. would control and dictate everything for them, including public health, travel, fiscal and monetary policies, transportation, employment, education, labor, housing, commerce, agriculture, weather manipulation, religion, family, reproduction, birth, life, and death for the planet’s 8 billion humans.

