Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent more of your money on food during a four-day trip than what the average Canadian family spends on groceries over four years.



And if you think that’s outrageous (and it is), wait till you hear the details.



The taxpayer tab for Trudeau’s latest feast came to more than $71,000, including at least $43,000 spent on airplane food alone.



That works out to more than $1,700 in food costs per person. For the sake of comparison, the average Canadian family of four spends about $1,400 on groceries per month, or about $16,000 a year.



This summer, Trudeau flew to Italy and Switzerland, where he travelled with a 40-person entourage, including two digital content creators, a videographer and a photographer.



The average price for every meal during the trip came to $145 per person.



To put things in perspective, it would have cost less money for each passenger to go to the Keg for every meal and order up a 14 oz. prime rib steak, a Caesar salad, the baked garlic shrimp and wash it all down with a bottle of pinot noir (taxes included).



All told, the entire trip cost you nearly $1 million.



Prior to take-off, government bureaucrats purchased $812 worth of junk food, including Red Bulls, soda pops, Kit Kats, Reece’s Pieces, Swedish Berries and Fuzzy Peaches.



Then bureaucrats swung by a record shop, where they dropped $102 on DVDs for the flight.



Onboard Air Trudeau, the prime minister and minions dined on meals that would sound at home on the menu of a fine dining restaurant.



Veal piccata Milanese with potato, buttered green peas and broccoli.



Lamb ribs with whole grain mustard sauce, rice pilaf and sauteed spinach.



Grilled chicken with lemon caper sauce, mashed potatoes and glazed carrots.



Beef stroganoff with buttered noodles and snow peas.



For dessert, raspberry cheesecake coulis and chocolate pistachio cake, as well as Swiss chocolate cake (apparently all those candy bars weren’t enough to satiate the prime minister’s sweet tooth).



And to wash it all down, a selection of four wines: a 2021 Chardonnay, a 2015 Riesling, a 2018 Baco Noir and a 2021 Merlot.



And remember all this was served up on the airplane. And you paid for it.



Here’s the thing: these types of outrageous in-flight catering bills should ENRAGE you.



In March, more than two million Canadians lined up at food banks, a record high. And a major reason why is because Trudeau never passes up an opportunity to make your life more expensive with tax hikes.



It is nothing short of rubbing salt in the wound to dine like Henry VIII on your taxpayer-funded jet, while the policies inflicted on Canadians back home force them to skip meals and tighten their belts.

After the bruhaha over New York Consul General Tom Clark’s new $9-million condo, we got curious as to what else Global Affairs Canada was spending your money on.



So we filed an access-to-information request and got our hands on Global Affairs Canada’s entire real estate portfolio.



In the past decade, Global Affairs Canada dropped more than a $186 million of your money on fancy new digs around the world.



Here’s a taste:

Property in Afghanistan purchased in late 2018 and 2019, which was abandoned to the Taliban in 2021: $41 million

Vacant land in Senegal: $12.5 million

An office building in Ukraine: $10.2 million

Twenty-three different “staff quarters” in London: $58 million

One billion dollars.



That’s how much interest charges on the federal government’s debt are costing you every week.



And now, you have a new billboard right in front of Parliament Hill and right beside the Prime



Minister’s Office giving marching orders to politicians and bureaucrats in Ottawa.

Cut spending, balance the budget.