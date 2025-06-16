We can only hope we are beginning to turn the page on the elite’s shameful betrayal of grooming-gang victims, of which Labour bears more guilt than most. From Rotherham to Rochdale to Telford to Oldham to Huddersfield to Newcastle, most of the places scarred by these depraved, evil crimes were Labour-run. It allowed the most genuinely vulnerable people in our society – young girls, many of them in care – to be raped, pimped, hooked on heroin and crack, all on an industrial scale. Then, when the girls went to the police, they were either dismissed as wayward, drug-addled slags – as white trash, essentially – or they were ignored, for fear of what pursuing their tormentors might mean for ‘race relations’. In a choice between locking up child rapists and polishing the reputation of multiculturalism, the latter won out. Every time.

