Medical freedom means having the legal right to refuse a medical product, recover from its maker if it harms you, and hear honest disagreement from your own physician. Congress, HHS, and state licensing boards have narrowed each of those rights over the past forty years, mostly by statute and regulation. Legislatures can restore them by the same means.

Every reform proposed here rests on one principle. Your body belongs to you, and a declared emergency gives no government, employer, school board, or licensing board a share in it. We believe that sovereignty must be respected where it survives and restored by statute where it has been taken away.

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