The Russian people should be informed that, if they de-Putinize their own country and become a democratic nation the same way Germany did after the Second World War, they will be welcomed into the European Union and all the economic opportunities this implies. The bottom line is however that we are accumulating more debt every year, and we have been an empire without benefits for far too long. We should absolutely continue to help the free world stand on its own feet, but we cannot afford to carry it on our backs.

Read more >