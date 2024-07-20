it is impossible to overlook that the condemnation coming from Miller et al, seems to be a recent thing. Over the last few years, since the insane international media hoax involving false claims of clandestine unmarked graves at a former Indian Residential School in Kamloops BC, calls to condemn acts of vandalism/political violence were absent in the face of egregious acts of destruction (including the vandalism 100 churches1, 33 of which burned to the ground2).

The double standard and selective outrage is obvious to anyone paying attention. I don’t need to go through the entire inventory of statements from leaders that echoed Justine Trudeau’s casually expressed but boundlessly evil notion that the arson of Christian churches was somehow “understandable.”

