An Israeli peace activist was mugged by reality while being held hostage in Gaza
Even Israel has its peace activists, although their numbers are shrinking as they realize there’s no mileage in convincing Israeli bunnies to yield while providing excuses for the ravening Hamas fox. One new peace activist is someone who found herself spending two-and-a-half months in the fox’s den. Ada Sagi once believed peace was possible between Israel and Hamas, but has concluded that Hamas’s nature makes such peace impossible.