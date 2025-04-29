The battle will go on. It must. I am not pleased with last night's election results, but I have no time for histrionics. Pearl-clutching on the fainting couch is for leftists. Strength, reason, and principles are for the rest of us. We have reached a crucial moment in Canadian history. It is not the time for patriots to fold. We have come so far but sadly the nation our ancestors developed is experiencing an existential crisis. We need to focus and fight. There is no other way!

