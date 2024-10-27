Based on recent events, here's my best analysis of what happens next (subject to change as new intel emerges, of course):

First off, Trump wins big on Election Day. I'm estimating between 325 - 350 electoral votes. The cheating Dems, of course, know this is going to happen . . .

Once Trump wins the election, all hell breaks loose across America. This is when the radical Left activates every asset they control to cause mass chaos and violence across America. This would include activating the millions of military-aged males that have illegally crossed the border in order to occupy the nation in preparation for sabotage operations.

