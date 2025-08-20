80 years later, Animal Farm mocks not only the Soviet Union, but the idea that liberation movements concentrating and clinging to power would ever amount to more than totalitarian farces. It offers a warning to contemporary American and European liberals who, like their counterparts in Orwell’s day, allowed themselves to be hijacked by Communism, of how it all ends, not in Obama’s ‘Right Side of History’ but in terror, tyranny and mass death.

