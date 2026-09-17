Local animal welfare groups report that dogs and cats have been disappearing, seagulls once plentiful on the beaches seem to be absent La Gaceta reports that the bodies of numerous mutilated cats have been turning up “missing half their bodies or pierced with an awl, as well as abused cats”. Islamic scripture is particularly negatively disposed towards dogs, the best friend of civilized man, however cruelty to a wide range of animals has become commonplace in Muslim societies whether these animals are considered ‘clean’ or ‘unclean’.

Unlike geese and seagulls which are being eaten by the invaders, cats appear to be taken and tortured for sport by Muslim migrants who may have anticipated inflicting their cruelty on the local population in Ceuta only to find them barred in their homes and are torturing cats instead.

Read more >