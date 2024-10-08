On the way back to the Art Gallery, a woman with a megaphone shouted "Allahu Akbar," a chant which was echoed by those in the crowd. Once back, the woman who led most of the chants along the route once again praised the terrorists who carried out the October 7 attack, referring to the massacre as "brilliant and beautiful." Before the event ended, a number of demonstrators burned Canadian flags, tearing them apart and leaving the smouldering remains on the ground.

Photo by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard

