Who is behind such a large-scale protest, that was timed to coincide with a meeting of NATO members in Montreal? Not just the students themselves, one suspects, but as Hillel Montreal says, the protest was “internationally coordinated,” meaning by Hamas operatives abroad sending orders to Hamas operatives living in Montreal. About 12% of the population in Montreal, that is 240,000 people, are Muslims. How many of those “students” were not students at all, but local Muslims, who swelled the ranks of the protesters? One assumes that at the end of this two-day protest, the police will have in custody those who have vandalized university property, and we should derive from their reports some sense as to how many non-student Muslims were involved in these carefully planned “student” protests.

Read more >