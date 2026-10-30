Tommy Robinson does not behead people. He has never been trained by a terrorist organisation. Yet he faces potentially 10 years in prison while the same country feeds and shelters proven jihadists.

In the same week that the Robinson trial was progressing, for instance, we learned that the British State is providing accommodation to Mohammed Yaseen, an Iraqi Al-Qeada trained jihadi who was part of the ISIS execution squad which beheaded British aid worker Ken Bigley in 2004 at the height of the ISIS Caliphate. Yaseen had volunteered to join Islamic terrorist organisations at the age of 16, and spent years as a member of ISIS security details conducting public executions, stonings and brutal punishments. In 2025 he illegally entered the UK as part of the dinghy invasions (one of the things that Robinson publicly criticises) and then served six months for that crime. Today, though, he walks free when he chooses, before returning to State funded accommodation.

There are far more reasonable grounds to suppose that the State and its functionaries (including the mainstream media) intend the death of Tommy Robinson, then there are to suppose that Tommy Robinson intends or has supported the death of anyone else.

Comment:

I really like and admire Tommy precisely because he isn’t timid and careful and all lawyered up. What really needs to happen is large, menacing crowds demonstrating in his favor. Maybe some judges and journalists roughed up. Tar and feathers applied, just like the Sons of Liberty used to do. And, if the cops get tough, get tougher. Show them that free people are the boss, not th globalist pukes who want to lord over them. There is a lot of privilege in Britain but most of it is unprotected. Time to make them very afraid. And, for God’s sake boycott the Daily Mail Ruin them for their perfidy.

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