Since the American state-prosecution factory tried everything possible to lock Trump up and failed, their European cronies have clearly been ordered to take revenge. Robbed of their trans-continental communist utopia by the Brexit bombshell, the governments of Germany, Austria, France and Britain are effectively declaring that democracy has no room for anyone but left-wingers. Impatient to realise the one-world dictatorship they long for, the mask has come off this ugly New World Order. Any upturn in opposition is now labelled ‘far-right’, with jail-time waiting for those willing to challenge the agenda of transforming europe into a grim, diversity-bloated hell-hole. Accusations of thoughtcrime, speechcrime and X-crime are exploding as right-wing politicians find their opinions outlawed, their supporters arrested and their own names added to the list of tomorrow’s political prisoners.

How on earth did we get here? Cast your mind back to the sweet, heady days of 2019 when Ukraine still had a population and Covid-19 was just a twinkle in the eye of a bio-lab technician. The sky was occasionally blue and the British public still thought Brexit was real. It was all so very different -until you remember that in 2019 Donald Trump was the President and Tommy Robinson was -would you believe- banged up in Belmarsh prison for contempt of court. As Karl Marx said, "History repeats itself, first as a tragedy, second as a farce".

2024 may yet be remembered as the year of peak farce, with Tommy hoisted on the very same hook, President Zelensky gibbering about victory on the smoking ruins of his deserted country, Donald Trump re-elected in the shadow of his own prosecution and Britain’s toothless ‘Covid Inquiry’ listening to Tory Goodfellas grunting “Fuggeddaboutit!” But there isn’t much to laugh about in this theatre of post-pandemic dreams.

In France, Marine le Pen -the right wing politician whose electoral success literally paralysed the national government- is facing her own farcical Trumpian prosecution for the crime of popularity. She is standing trial for “irregular payments” regarding electoral funds -as if the Rothschild family puppet Emmanuel Macron was some paragon of financial integrity. Paris Prosecutor Nicolas Barret’s request that Le Pen be given a five-year jail sentence and a 300,000-euro fine are just smokescreens for the third and final demand: that Le Pen be declared ineligible to run for office for five years. This would of course make a 2027 presidential run impossible. But if the ploy succeeds, the outrage of many millions of Le Pen voters will yet again require troops on the streets. France -now without a functioning government for several months- is fast descending into anarchy as the establishment strains to halt the rise of the dreaded “right wing”.

Not to be outdone, the Germany government is floundering in a desperate bid to stop the Alternative For Germany (AfD) party from sweeping the woke away. With a staggering 63% of all Germany’s welfare recipients now having a migrant background, citizens are turning in despair towards voices of reason as their ecomomy is devoured by endless handouts. Speaking in the Bundestag last week, AfD politician Caroline Bachmann said “More and more often, applicants for social housing are hearing: No chance -social housing is first-use for immigrants only,” -an echo of the situation facing working-class families in England. Only in February German president Frank Walter Steinmeier described AfD supporters as “extremist rat-catchers”.

The public disagrees, as new polling records a massive surge in AfD support as the crucial February elections approach. Exactly as in Britain this summer the election was sprung on the public without warning, allowing the endangered regime to race to the ballot-box before the real opposition could properly mobilise. But the German establishment is terrified: 112 Bundestag MPs are pushing for the AfD party to be excluded from the next election by law. In an Orwellian twist, this motion to ban cites the party as “anti-democratic in nature”. As every proto- communist knows, nothing says “democracy” like declaring your opposition to be illegal. If carried forward, this motion will end up before the German Constitutional Court, which could in theory end the AfD’s participation in government. That would put Germany on the very brink of becoming a one-party totalitarian state - a scenario not seen since Hitler rose to power in the 1930’s. As in Washington, London and France, the lawfare process reveals how real fascism thrives beneath a woke cloak.

The body-blow of Brexit and the subsquent brace of political knockouts from Trump have driven the stealth-commies into a corner where -like rats- they are now gnawing each other’s tails in a frenzy of unfocussed spite. It must have seemed, after the performative obscenities of the covid-pantomime and the proxy-war, that nothing could stop them forcing the west through their Reset mangle to usher in an era of global serfdom. But all that remains of those twin monstrosities is an ocean filled with discarded face-nappies and a barren, bloodsoaked graveyard where Ukraine used to be.

With no-one else to blame for their great big burst-balloon, they are lashing out in an infantile orgy of destruction that would -if allowed- spell the end of actual democracy. In any event it seems only Putin’s judgement and Trump’s determination can stop the maniacs behind the dying Biden regime from launching world war III. Born in the era of Cold War paranoia, I find it eerie that a senile American premier and a psychotic British one are now reduced to hurling weapons at Russia from a convenient client state, inviting god knows what response.

It’s a humiliating experience to read headlines like “UK missiles fired at Russia from Ukraine” as if the people of Britain collectively support this idea. Everyone I know thinks it’s insanity. The media framing these WMD orgies as ‘British" do not speak for the population. British people have never been so collectively appalled by our government since Tony Blair’s gleeful participation in the 2003 rape of Iraq. No prizes for spotting the common factor.

The timing of the long-overdue British wake-up has been poorly managed, as we are caught in the backwash of a knee-jerk response this generation will long regret. Britain today is in the half-assed position of being the only major european country which has moved deeper into the jaws of the predatory Left. Nothing could better illustrate the trap built into democracies hooked on the two-party pendulum. With both sides pre-captured, every attempt to halt the momentum only accelerates the plunge.

Exhausted by years of covidian chaos, the public had embraced a foolish belief that the spirit of Brexit victory would eventually drive their mock-Conservative regime into halting the migrant invasion. Shocked to discover this was a mirage, on July 4th this year voters attempted to punish the betrayal by electing Starmer’s Labour. Only now -too late- do they realise the fangs of the Uniparty were already embedded in parliament’s throat.

The installation -and I mean that word literally- of Kier Starmer in Downing Street was years in the planning. Anyone who doubts he is a genuine globalist cuckoo in the political nest should be reminded that Starmer’s arrival as leader drove 50% of Labour party members to quit. His rabid enthusiasm to brand every instance of dissent as ‘far right extremism’ marks him as a slave to the WEF dogma rammed down everyone’s gullet at the annual Davos cluster-fuck.

At the thin of the UK’s censorship wedge, a significant portion of police spend their working week prosecuting the near-magical concept of ‘non-crime hate incidents’, which permits -we just learned- the harassment of anyone from a journalist to a 9 year-old child. The police exist specifically to respond to crimes and have never in history -until 10minutes ago- been actively employed to pursue ‘non-crimes’. Yet children are now being ‘investigated’ for’non-crimes’ under the rubric of the so-called Hate Crime Operational Guidelines which state “The victim does not have to justify or provide evidence of their belief, and police officers or staff should not directly challenge this perception. Evidence of the hostility is not required.”

In other words, anyone can point a finger, whine ‘hostility’ and the cops are on their way. To underline the contempt British police have for you and your property, bear in mind your burgled, ransacked house doesn’t interest them. Police couldn’t care less about your stolen car. But your child will be bullied by adult police if some other kid decides she insulted them. Insults, we can deduce, are clearly ‘right-wing.’ The message from the woke Stasi is aimed squarely at the parents of course: it could be you next. The intended consequence is a speech-phobic population of frightened, compliant serfs.

At the thick end of the lawfare boom, mainstream ‘journalists’ already cower in fear of Starmer’s speech-police, while Tommy Robinson keeps on reporting from his jail cell on the ongoing Islamist proclivities of the (alleged) butcher of Southport. Right-wing ‘superstar’ Nigel Farage blusters about the ‘biggest cover up in history’ while openly collaborating in it, meekly accepting the gag that apparently now comes as standard with an MP’s salary. I predict that in 2025 he will finally be forced off the fence, for better or worse. With a touch more courage, he might be surprised to find himself on the right side of history. He’d better move fast, though, before Reform becomes an illegal party, following the euro-model being trialled as I write these words. Farage may do well to consider that it’s better to be hung as a wolf than a sheep.

Each new arrest under this panopticon of prosecutable right-wingdom moves the goal closer. The steps that lead from free nation states to tyranny are laid one at time. The trick is for both feet of the political animal to propel the beast forward, left, right, left, with each successive administration moving the agenda one step closer to completion. Another trillion of unpayable debt; another 20 million-batch of migrants strewn across the landscape; another nation state bites the dust.

The all-too familiar production-line of manufactured crises has been deliberately accelerated: pandemic/ riots / war / elections / repeat - so that tomorrow’s chaos begins while yesterday’s is still sputtering. 2024 will end as it began, with the collapsing Biden regime spitting fire in all directions. Repeated attempts to launch pandemics of monkeypox & bird flu failed but remain on the back-burner.

[THIS WEEK: November 18th GOV.UK press release: Avian Influenza confirmed in poultry in England…Highly Pathogenic (HPAI) H5N1 and HPAI H5N5…to prevent further spread of the disease…poultry on infected premises will be humanely culled…3km protection zone…10km surveillance zone…movement licenses…bio-security…] CLICK HERE for details

Don’t kid yourself the pandemic panto won’t return for an encore -this hysterical bio-security hogwash can be moved to the front pages of the Daily Mail in a heartbeat if the state decides a quick lockdown would be handy. The 2022 tactics of of dissent-suppression are now well-rehearsed and waiting in place.

Predictably, the woke will not go down without a struggle. We can expect they/them to fight to the very last birthing-person. Even as Trump crams one foot into the White House doorway, the American deep-state pummels Iran and Russia from its twin launch-pads in Israel and Ukraine. The Democrats idea of a ‘peaceful handover of power’ is a pre-poisoned chalice of war and economic ruin.

This is the familiar template of tyrants: crisis must follow chaos because without overlapping disasters to keep the plebs terrified, sooner or later the worms will turn. I have never deviated from utter refusal to accept this rolling carnival of fear, and never will. This Substack -Endofthenews- began on January 17th with my review of the World Economic Forum’s “Risk Report for 2024” [READ Doom Goblins of Davos 2024 ] Here, to jog our memories, was the WEF forecast for this year’s series of elections: QUOTE:

“ The presence of misinformation and disinformation in these electoral processes, could seriously destabilize the real and perceived legitimacy of newly elected governments, risking political unrest, violence and terrorism, and a longer-term erosion of democratic processes.”

My response to that- 10 long months ago- was to reduce the WEF 121-page Risk Report to what I termed “the Quadratic Equation of Doom”:

MISINFORMATION x ELECTION + DONALD TRUMP = VIOLENCE + TERRORISM

As the first three parts of this dark equation are now in place we should prepare for a 2025 featuring plenty of the other two. The battle for all of us is to reverse the recent globalist advances before the territory is lost beyond recall. If we fail, the generation now being born may never know what freedom looked like, how it tasted or why it even mattered. It’s ironic that the devotees of socialist nirvana have always insisted that to succeed it had to be international; i.e. universal. In the crucible of economic reality, it seems the excesses of the wokerati have lit fires of outrage so fierce that a loathing of all things left has united countless millions across the globe. Take heart, people; there are not enough prisons to hold us all.

Article by Ian Andrew Patrick/November 22, 2024