But back to the relatively new British practice of arresting decent citizens for telling the truth about Islam. Until recently, the British class system has played a big role in this phenomenon. Higher-class types, people with Oxbridge accents, have tended to be exempt from abusive treatment by the authorities when they expressed opinions at odds with establishment orthodoxy, whether on Islam or anything else. My test example has always been my friend Douglas Murray, an Oxford graduate who has long been able to get away with saying precisely the same things that have repeatedly landed the working-class Luton lad Tommy Robinson in the hoosegow. As tyranny amps up, how will a once-free people react?

